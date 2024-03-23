Road ban for Shifnal Skoda driver who was over the drink drive limit

Paul Hawkes, aged 58, was caught on Victoria Road, Shifnal on January 30 this year.

A breath test found he had 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit in England and Wales is 35mcg.

Hawkes, of Orchard Road, Shifnal, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle while above the legal alcohol limit.

As well as the road ban, District Judge Ian Strongman fined him £120 and ordered him to pay £135 in prosecution costs and a £48 victim surcharge.