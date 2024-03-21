Teenager jailed for life for murder of former Telford man on first night of his holiday

Justice Williamson-Atkinson, aged 17, protested his innocence as he was told he must spend a minimum of 11 years in custody.

The High Court in Plymouth, New Zealand, had been told former RAF man Mr Humphreys was enjoying the first night of a holiday in his new camper tent when he was stabbed five times in his sleeping bag in May, 2022.

Mr Humphreys, who was 57, had studied at New College Wellington and lived in Broadway, Ketley, before joining the RAF.

He became a citizen of New Zealand in 2013, and worked for the White Cross Health group as an anaesthetist for the eight years up until his death.

Williamson-Atkinson, who had shouted "I didn’t do it," when called into the court, also received a one-year sentence for burglary, to be served concurrently.

The court heard that Williamson-Atkinson had been staying at the Bushlands Campground on a programme for troubled teenagers at the time of the murder.