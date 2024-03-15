West Mercia Police signs up to new police anti-corruption service

The service was established to give the public an anonymous and confidential route to report concerns about criminal behaviour by individuals in policing.

It will bolster the Force’s capability to take action against those who are not fit to serve, a commitment made by temporary Chief Constable Alex Murray and John Campion.

The new service covers information relating to officers, staff and volunteers who provide information or influence in return for money or favours; use their policing position for personal advantage - whether financial or otherwise; cross professional boundaries or abuse their position for sexual purposes; abuse or control their partner, or those they have a relationship with; or engage in racist, homophobic, misogynistic or disablist conduct, on or off duty, in person or online.

Crimestoppers will take reports from the public about individuals employed by West Mercia Police, as well as any police force in the UK, regardless of whether the information relates to them whilst they are on or off duty, online or in person. Reports can be submitted online and telephone calls are free.