Ludlow pensioner, 75, made threats to disabled man

James Mulvey, aged 75, engaged in multiple instances of threatening or abusive behaviour outside the disabled man's address in Ludlow between November 28, 2022 and May 25 last year.

Mulvey, of St Georges Crescent, Orleton, Ludlow, pleaded guilty at Hereford Magistrates Court to a charge of harassment without violence.

Magistrates handed Mulvey a 20-month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay prosecution costs of £135 and a £26 victim surcharge.

No restraining order was put in place.