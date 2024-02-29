Police commissioner responds to shocking findings of Couzens inquiry

Couzens killed Sarah Everard after abducting her in March 2021. At the time he was a serving officer with the Metropolitan Police.

The shocking findings of the Angiolini Inquiry, published today, concluded Couzens should never have been a police officer, due to a long history of alleged sexual offences and other issues.

West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion has responded to the findings – welcoming recommendations from the inquiry.

It has outlined a number of recommendations for police forces, including the need to improve the investigation of indecent exposure and the vetting process for police officers.

Responding Mr Campion said he had allocated additional funding for West Mercia to spend on the vetting of new and current police officers.

He added that following a report from His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, into vetting, misconduct and misogyny across all police forces, he had held frequent meetings with the chief constable to understand the force’s commitment to improving culture amongst police officers and staff.

He added that the meetings have also focused on the force’s performance and approach regarding complaints and conduct, including issues relating to sexual misconduct.

Mr Campion said he will seek further assurances from temporary Chief Constable Alex Murray, to understand how the force will be taking the recommendations as a further opportunity to address police behaviour.

He said: “The heinous actions of Wayne Couzens in March 2021, which led to the tragic death of Sarah Everard, has forever altered the public’s trust in police forces across the country.

“In West Mercia, trust has remained high towards local police officers, and it is my duty to help protect that trust. However, it is right that this inquiry has shone a light on the improvements that need to be made in police forces across the country, particularly around vetting.

“I am clear, I will do all in my power to build public confidence in the police by challenging and supporting West Mercia Police to ensure their officers are adequately trained, equipped and motivated to respond to reports.”