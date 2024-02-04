Owner of dog which ran towards woman and bit her is sentenced

Gemma Rothery admitted being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control which bit and injured the woman on February 12, 2023, when she appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court previously.

She was sentenced for the offence on Wednesday, January 31.

The 39-year-old’s rescue dog Alfie was on a long lead when his teeth pierced the skin of the victim’s hand.

The dog let out deep angry growls and would not let go.

Prosecuting, Mr Shane Maddocks said the victim was walking back to her mum’s house with her brother and mother when she saw a young male holding the medium, short haired black Lurcher cross Labrador dog on a long lead.

The young male shouted “watch out, he’ll bite” and the dog ran towards the victim.