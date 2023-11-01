'Upsetting and frightening' - Powerful video depicts young women being harassed on Shrewsbury night out

The fictional video shows how a fun evening celebrating a young woman's birthday descends into an "upsetting and frightening" assault, fuelled by alcohol and sexist attitudes towards women. It highlights verbal abuse, drunken behaviour and assault.

It is part of West Mercia Police's Safe Night Out campaign, which aims to challenge the behaviour of some men towards women. The force says it wants men to "take responsibility" not just for their own actions, but also think about what they can do to help support the safety of women. It is asking men to be "upstanders" and call out harassment and sexist and violent behaviour when they see it.

The campaign is particularly targeted at younger people, including students, some of whom may have just started university and it’s their first time living away from home.

Chief Inspector Tracy Ryan, of Shrewsbury safer neighbourhood team, said: “It is a serious problem we must get to grips with. Challenging men to look at their own behaviour and that of their friends can feel awkward but it is something we mustn’t shy away from.

"This is a crime that affects us all. This could be your sister, your partner, your friend. Together we can continue to work together to make positive changes and I’d like to thank everyone for their continued support and input.”

The force has worked with Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury Town Council and Shrewsbury Bid on the initiative, which was funded through the government's Safer Streets initiative. The region's police and crime commissioner John Campion secured the funding.

Mr Campion said: “I am committed to ensuring public spaces are places where women are safe and feel safe, as set out in my Safer West Mercia Plan.

“I fully support the new Safe Night Out campaign which brings together local partners and businesses to educate and raise awareness of the important role men play in making a difference.

“Men need to be empowered to call out inappropriate behaviour when they see it. It’s not enough to be a bystander, instead we all need to play an active role in combatting the harm women too often face.”

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for housing and assets, said: “Shropshire Safe Night Out Campaign is a collective piece of work which we are very proud to have been part of. The campaign focuses on a group of young women who are out for a birthday celebration and due to the sexist attitudes displayed and never challenged, this fun evening ends in a frightening assault.

“As a White Ribbon accredited organisation, Shropshire Council stands against all forms of men’s violence against women and girls and we hope the message being delivered here is clear. We are asking men to be upstanders, calling out harassment and sexist and violent behaviours whenever they see it. We can make a difference.”

More information about how everyone can help support women’s safety can be found at belads.co.uk where you can find out how simple, thoughtful actions can make a big difference to helping women stay safe.