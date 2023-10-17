Theo and Remell Bailey. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police is looking for Theo and Remell Bailey following the killing of Gavin Parry, who was shot dead on Western Road, Birmingham on April 13, 2021.

Crimestoppers is totally anonymous and is offering a £1,000 reward for information about the brothers.

The case is being featured on the current series of Crimewatch Live, which aired at 10am today (October 17) on BBC One.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon from the police homicide team appeared on the show to talk about the investigation.

He said: "We believe the Bailey brothers are still out there and that someone in the community knows where they are.

"We have evidence they have shaved their hair and, in Theo's case, his beard.

Theo Bailey. Photo: West Midlands Police

"We believe they may be active in the motor repair business, especially in quadbike repair, so we are hoping someone will have seen them and be prepared to do the right thing and come forward with information."

Police detectives have been working relentlessly on this case and have charged one man already.

Dante Kalsi is charged with murder and will appear at Birmingham Crown Court on June 5, 2024.

The suspects have family in and around the West Midlands and were known to visit the Handsworth, Winson Green and West Bromwich areas.

Remell Bailey. Photo: West Midlands Police

Police also believe they have links to Brixton, Staffordshire and Shropshire.

The community are asked not to approach the men but to contact the police via Live Chat on their website, call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Call 999 in an emergency.