Police appeal for information after Church Stretton e-bike theft

Police are appealing for information after a battery-less e-bike was stolen in Church Stretton.
Officers say the e-bike was reported stolen on Sunday morning.
The incident occurred on Trevor Hill in Church Stretton.
The bike has been described as a white Raleigh e-bike with the battery missing.
Anyone with information relating to theft is asked to contact the town's Safer Neighbourhood Team by emailing csca.snt@westmercia.police.uk