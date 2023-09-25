Police appeal for information after Church Stretton e-bike theft

Police are appealing for information after a battery-less e-bike was stolen in Church Stretton.

Police are appealing after the theft of an e-bike in Church Stretton
Officers say the e-bike was reported stolen on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred on Trevor Hill in Church Stretton.

The bike has been described as a white Raleigh e-bike with the battery missing.

Anyone with information relating to theft is asked to contact the town's Safer Neighbourhood Team by emailing csca.snt@westmercia.police.uk

