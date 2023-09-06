Police and Crime Commissioner begins search for West Mercia Police's new leader

Pippa Mills announced in August that she has accepted a new role with the Metropolitan Police

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion is searching for the next Chief Constable, following Pippa Mills's announcement that she will be leaving the role.

Ms Mills, whose career started with the Metropolitan Police, said in August that she has accepted a new role with the force as assistant commissioner.

Appointing a Chief Constable is a key element of the PCC’s role, who has reiterated his pledge to find a candidate who is focused on delivering on the public’s policing priorities, driving down crime and spending taxpayers’ money wisely.

PCC John Campion said: “This is a major milestone in West Mercia Police’s history so on behalf of local communities, I am focused on finding the best possible candidate.

“Since 2016, when I was first elected, I have led a mission to build a Safer West Mercia so it’s important the next candidate continues to support me on this journey.

“After making record levels of resources available with landmark achievements like the highest number of police officers in the force’s history, I want to see the public feeling the benefits of this investment.

“I want to ensure that West Mercia Police continues to serve communities to the best of their abilities and provides high-quality policing that local residents, as well as officers and staff, can be proud of.