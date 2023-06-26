Police warn of fraud that sees scammers posing as officers

Police are warning residents after an increase in reports of 'courier fraud'

West Mercia Police has issued a warning for residents, after receiving reports of courier fraud in Shropshire and Telford.

Police noted a recent increase in reports of people targeted by scammers who cold call residents and claim to be from authorities such as police officers or credit card companies.

A spokesperson said the scammers often target elderly or vulnerable people.

In Herefordshire recently, scammers claiming to be from "Paddington police station" persuaded an 88-year-old man to withdraw £3,300 and informed him that a courier would attend his address to collect the money.

DS Jon Cooper said: “No police officer from any force or department and organisation will ever ask you to make a payment, withdraw or transfer money or ask for your bank details.

"Even if someone provides all your details correctly on the phone, it can still be a scam. If in doubt, don’t be afraid to hang up and call whatever company they say they are and directly check if it is legitimate.

“I urge the public to get in touch with friends and family to warn them of the risk and to know what to do. These scams can be extremely convincing and manipulative.

"Please remember the police will never contact you asking for your bank card, details, cash or ask you to go to a bank to withdraw cash. If someone does, it's a scam – provide no details and hand nothing over, hang up, wait ten minutes then call 101.”