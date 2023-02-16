‘Vile’ raider who forced Oswestry shop to close down due to be sentenced

Carl Doidge pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday

Cider-swigging Carl Doidge, aged 36, burgled Casuals in Salop Road, Oswestry on December 8 last year,

He left a trail of destruction, with displays trashed and the shop floor “covered with blood”.

The raid, as well as difficult trading conditions, prompted the owners to close the shop.

Doidge appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to that offence, as well as another burglary this week and two thefts.

The court was told how Doidge was seen on CCTV shortly before 3am, peering into the shop window at Casuals as he walked past, before returning to force his way in.

Doidge, who is from Shrewsbury but currently has no fixed abode, tried to break the glass, but ended up booting the whole panel out of place before barging his way in.

He spent 40 minutes in the shop, loading up the store's own carrier bags with £1,700 worth of shirts, jumpers, jackets and more.

Doidge left the can of cider on a wall nearby.

Officers recognised him immediately from the CCTV footage and he was arrested.

When interviewed, Doidge denied the burglary, saying he “could have drunk the can of cider any time”.

The owners said in a victim impact statement recorded at the time: “We worked hard to build up a business, only to have it ripped apart. I don’t know if we can carry on.”

And indeed, they closed the shop on February 1 this year, saying in a statement: “It has been a very difficult time and, sadly, due to the selfish actions of one vile individual, it has become impossible to continue trading.

“Unfortunately there are people in the town who have a destructive and disruptive attitude.

“They have no respect for the community they live in and do not care what damage they cause.”

This week, Doidge was arrested again for burgling Time Invaders comic book shop in Cross Street, Oswestry.

He was seen on CCTV raiding a wheelie bin outside the shop at around 2.48am on Monday, February 13.

Police recognised him, and found him at a property in Castle House Mews in Willow Street.

Doidge had two large bags for life filled with items including a Warhammer set, 11 rubber Simpsons key rings, a charity collection tin, fizzy drinks and around £25 in cash.

The theft charges relate to incidents which also happened in Oswestry at the end of last year.

On December 13, Doidge stole two gift sets worth £94 from Boots in Church Street.

The next day he stole four beef joints from Aldi in Beatrice Street.

He was identified on CCTV on both occasions.

Jonathan Mason, mitigating, said Doidge deserved credit for confessing to the Time Invaders burglary when there was “no evidence put forward” to prove he had entered the shop.

He also said Doidge had struggled due to missing his methodone prescription.

Magistrates adjourned the case for pre-sentence reports.

Doidge is due to appear next at Telford Magistrates Court on March 14.

