Anger as second life-saving defibrillator stolen in Bridgnorth

Two defibrillators have been stolen in Bridgnorth

The defibrillator, funded by Bridgnorth Rowing Club, was taken from its storage box outside the Boat House, Bandon Lane.

It comes after another defibrillator was stolen from just four miles away, at Morville Village Hall last week.

Martin Evans, club safety officer at Bridgnorth Rowing Club, said the theft was as bad as 'stealing from an ambulance' and he said the club was devastated by the loss of equipment which serves the whole community.

"We are very disappointed as we have only recently had our defibrillator upgraded as well," he said.

"It's £800-900 worth of equipment which has been taken.

"The park it serves is such a busy one, as well, so this is really upsetting. We've lost something that has the potential to be widely used and save lives within the community.

"It's a valuable resource for the whole town and to discover it appears to be one of a number of thefts around the area makes it all the more frustrating.

"I can only hope that police find out who is doing this and an example is made of them. It's certainly not a trivial matter.

"This is like stealing from an ambulance as far as I am concerned. It's that sort of gravity of a crime."

He added: "The defibrillator was funded by the club and we now have to consider ways of replacing it. We will have to dig deep to find the money because it is essential for the area."

Police say the theft is believed to have happened on October 21. Anyone with information should quote incident number of 22/109284/22.

It came after a defibrillator was confirmed as having been taken from Morville last week, by Much Wenlock and Broseley PCSO, Mal Goddard.

He said: "Defibrillators are life-saving equipment and this theft is completely unacceptable."

Chris Caine, the chairman of Morville Village Hall, said: "Defibrillators are absolutely vital and save lives.

"So losing this now means the nearest one to us is somewhere like Much Wenlock, Monkhopton or Bridgnorth. We filled the gap for people who might need it.

"It's just very sad and it's disappointing to hear of this crime seemingly increasing."

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact police on e-mail at bmw.snt@westmercia.police.uk – referring to incident 00206_I_02112022.