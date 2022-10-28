Crime in West Mercia Police area up by almost 20 per cent

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics shows rises in a host of offences for the year ending in June – compared to the previous 12 months.

Sexual offences, violence and robbery are all up significantly, as well as a huge rise in public order offences – particularly impacted by the ongoing relaxation of Covid restrictions.

Overall crime was up by 19 per cent, higher than the England average of 12 per cent.

There were falls in some areas, notably drugs offences which were down by 22 per cent, along with bicycle theft which fell by 16 per cent.

The figures repeat the trend from earlier this year, with crime levels rising compared to the period when the country was under Covid restrictions.

For West Mercia violence was up by 20 per cent, sexual offences by 17 per cent, robbery by 18 per cent, and theft by 21 per cent.

Residential burglaries were also up by six per cent, with non-residential burglaries increasing by 15 per cent.

In what is likely a reflection of more people being on the roads, vehicle offences have risen by 37 per cent, and the increase in the number of people enjoying nights out is likely mirrored in a huge rise of 55 per cent in public order offences.

Shoplifting is also up by 22 per cent, while possession of weapons offences were also up by nine per cent.

In total across West Mercia there were 91,276 offences in the year up to June – 39,549 of which were categorised as 'violence against a person'.

In Dyfed-Powys overall crime was up by 19 per cent – and 22 per cent for violent offences.

Sexual offences were up by 27 per cent, while theft rose by 81 per cent. Drug offences were down by 19 per cent, but public order offences increased by 29 per cent.

Across England and Wales sexual offences were up 21 per cent year on year, and were 21 per cent higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Forces recorded 196,889 of sexual offences in the year to June, with 4,083 of those in West Mercia.

Reacting to the figures, Diana Fawcett, chief executive at the charity Victim Support, said: "This huge increase in sexual violence, in particular rape, reported to the police is seriously alarming and a stark reminder that the Government needs to get a grip on staggeringly low conviction rates and horrendous court delays.

"Things simply can't go on like this – women deserve better."