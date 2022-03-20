It's thought the bench was thrown on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Craig Harding

Myth has it that Oswald's Well, in Oswald's Well Lane, Oswestry, sprung to life after the arm of the saint whose name is linked to the town was dropped by an eagle.

Councillor Jay Moore, Oswestry's Deputy Mayor, estimated that the cost of the damage to the masonry will cost "into the thousands" but that a local stonemason has offered his services in a community spirited offer.

"I estimate that it would have needed a minimum of four people to pick the bench up and drop it," said Councillor Moore. "Information so far narrows it down to happening between 2pm and 4pm on Saturday...in broad daylight."

Repair work is likely to cost thousands of pounds. Photo: Craig Harding

The heavy bench had struck masonry at the well and dislodged pieces of it.

Council employees have been out to make the site safe and Councillor Moore says the bench will have to be fixed into the ground to secure it.

"We are going put it back because you cannot let them win," he said.

Oswald's Well, Oswestry

Councillor Moore said people could send information either to the police or to the town council, including any footage from CCTV cameras, or doorbell cameras.

"In terms of Oswestry its significance tends to vary a lot," said Councillor Moore.