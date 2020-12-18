Telford drive-by murder: Arrests reach 15 as police issue fresh appeal for information

Tamba Momodou The scene of the shooting

Police investigating the fatal shooting in of Tamba Momodu have today launched a fresh appeal for witnesses with information about the incident to come forward.

The 20-year-old was shot in the car park at the Bridges Business Park, in Horsehay, shortly after midday on October 13, and died at the scene.

Today West Mercia Police said that so far a total of 15 people have been arrested in connection with his murder.

No one has so far been charged.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy, from West Mercia Police’s Major Investigation Unit, said that since the shooting a team of dedicated detectives have been working tirelessly to identify those behind his killing.

"Today as the senior investigating officer I am appealing to the public for their help," he said.

"I know that there will be people out there who will have information that can assist us and I know that information will lead us to identify who was behind the shooting of Tamba.

"As we approach Christmas a time where we spend reflecting and celebrating our families. The family of Tamba will be feeling his loss more than ever.

"I'm appealing for those who have information. How would you feel if you'd lost a loved one in such tragic and sudden circumstances?

"You would want to know what happened. You would want to have answers to your questions, but probably more importantly you would want to know who was behind the killing of your loved one so that you could get justice for your loved one.

"I appreciate that people are reluctant to talk to the police, but it is really important that those with information have the courage to come forward and share it with the police," Mr Bellamy said.

He said information can also be passed anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org who will not tell the detectives where the details came from, or through the website fearless.org