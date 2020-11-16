Telford drive-by murder: Appeal for information on car that could be linked to case

Detectives investigating a drive-by shooting murder in Telford have appealed for people with dash-cam footage to get in touch.

Tamba Momodou
Tamba Momodu, who was 20 and from Donnington, was shot dead in the car park of the Bridges Business Park in Horsehay on October 13.

So far, nine people have been arrested in connection with his murder but all have been released on bail and nobody has been charged.

Four vehicles have also been seized by police.

Now police are appealing for dash cam footage of a grey Skoda Karoq (YB69 MUP) parked on Wellington Road in Horsehay between September 8 and October 13.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy, said: “We believe a grey Skoda Karoq was parked in Wellington Road in the weeks leading up to Tamba’s murder and are keen for any motorists who use the road and have dash cam to forward any footage of the vehicle on to us.

Tamba Momodu was shot dead at Bridges Business Park

“It’s thought the car was parked on the opposite side of the road to the houses near to the garage in the street and we’re keen for any footage of it in situ, being parked, accessed or moved.”

Dash cam footage can be submitted via the Major Incident Public Portal mipp.police.uk/operation/22HQ20D91-PO1.

To report information to Crimestoppers call 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Fearless at fearless.org.

