Ninth murder suspect arrested as vehicle recovered by Telford shooting detectives

A forensics specialist at the scene in Telford where Tamba Momodu was shot

Tamba Momodu, 20 and from Donnington, was shot dead in the car park of Bridges Business Park in Horsehay last Tuesday.

So far nine people have been arrested on suspicion of killing him, with a 28-year-old man arrested on Thursday the latest to have been detained.

He remained in custody on Friday morning, while at least six of the other suspects have been released on bail.

West Mercia Police have not yet said where the latest suspect was arrested.

Tamba Momodou

Six of the other people detained were from London, one was from Billericay in Kent and one was from Tipton in the West Midlands.

Meanwhile a black Audi A5 with the registration SE14 VBO has been recovered by police.

The inquest heard how Mr Momodu, who was known as Tee or Kutubu, was pronounced dead at the scene after police and paramedics attempted CPR when his body was found at around midday.

Tamba Momodu was shot dead at Bridges Business Park

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy, said: “We’re grateful for the support and information we have received from members of the public so far and would encourage people to continue to come forward.

“If you do not want to report information to police, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

"The information you pass on could really prove to be crucial, no matter how insignificant it seems, it all helps us to build a picture and could help bring justice for Tamba’s family.”

Police have appealed for information, including dash-cam footage, regarding three vehicles of interest. They are now appealing for information about the recovered Audi A5.

The other vehicles police are currently interested in are a grey Skoda Karoq with the registration YB69; a white Toyota IQ with the registration AO59 UOX; and a grey T-Cross with the registration GK20 FXR.

Footage can be forwarded to police by the Major Incident Public Portal: mipp.police.uk/operation/22HQ20D91-PO1.

To report information to Crimestoppers call 0800555111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org