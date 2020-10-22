Inquest opened into victim of Telford drive-by shooting

Tamba Momodou

Tamba Momodu, from Summercroft, Donnington, Telford, was shot dead last Tuesday in the car park of the Bridges Business Park in Horsehay.

The 20-year-old's inquest was opened in the Coroner's Court at Shirehall in Shrewsbury this morning by John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

The coroner's officer said: "At approximately midday on Tuesday, October 13, Tamba Momodu was found lying on the ground. Police and paramedics were called and CPR was commenced, but he was confirmed deceased at the scene. West Mercia Police is currently conducting investigations into the death of Tamba Momodu."

The court heard Mr Momodu's body was officially identified by his mother at the University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire later on the day of the incident.

Tamba Momodu was shot at the Bridges Business Park in Horsehay last week

Mr Ellery adjourned the inquest until January 28, 2021.

It comes after police arrested two more murder suspects on Tuesday(20), taking the total number of arrests in relation to the incident to eight.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information over Mr Momodu's murder.

Footage can be forwarded to police through the Major Incident Public Portal: mipp.police.uk/operation/22HQ20D91-PO1