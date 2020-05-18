Speeding campaign rolled out across Shropshire as lockdown starts to ease

This week sees the launch of the campaign by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), which consists of a two-phase operation to remind motorists of the importance of travelling within the speed limit.

Chief Constable Anthony Bangham, Roads Policing Lead for NPCC, said many forces across the country had seen an increase in speeding during the lockdown. With many people not having been on the roads for a long time, the police want to reinforce safety messages.

"With the gradual move out of lockdown and with traffic volumes starting to increase, this national operation is an important way of highlighting the dangers of speeding, particularly when so many people have not been out on the roads for quite some time," Chief Constable Bangham said.

"Unsurprisingly, the lockdown saw very quiet roads. Many forces reported increased speeding in a general sense and some forces reported instances of very excessive speeding.

"It is also of particular note that we have seen an increase in pedal cyclists at this time, many of whom may be unfamiliar with busier roads. Pedestrians and runners have also got used to empty roads.

"Put this together with better weather, lighter evenings, motorcyclists itching to ride out across our country roads and you have the concerning combination of factors for a significant increase in people being killed or seriously injured. I am determined for this not to be the case."

In phase one from today, forces will be sharing messages across social media and other platforms encouraging the public to slow down and save lives, in addition to normal speed enforcement activity.

Phase two, from May 25, will see forces step up visible speed enforcement activity for the following two weeks, focussing on roads and areas where speeding is known to be an issue or there is a history of serious collisions.

Figures show that on average 17 people are killed and 126 are seriously injured every month in the UK, where speeding is believed to have been a significant factor.

At 30mph, vehicles are travelling at 44 feet or about 3 car lengths each second. Even in good conditions, the difference in stopping distance between 30 mph and 35 mph is an extra 21 feet or 6.4 metres, more than 2 car lengths, this could make all the difference in avoiding a collision. The distance required to stop safely significantly increased at higher speeds.

Chief Constable Bangham added: "Speeding kills, and driving within the speed limits makes our roads safer. Please slow down and save lives."