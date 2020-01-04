Man threatened former bosses with 10-inch knife after being sacked from Telford firm

Andrew Roger Simcox took the weapon to his place of employment, in Telford, on November 28, 2019 before threatening the managers.

David Bennett, prosecuting, told Shrewsbury Crown Court that Simcox had drunk several cans of beer before driving to the workplace, and was also facing a drink-driving charge.

Mr Bennett said police were called just before 5pm, after Simcox had left the premises, by staff members who were concerned he could still be in the area.

Simcox was located in his car in a layby. He handed over the knife and told officers he had taken it to “scare” his managers, and had no intention of using it.

He was arrested and taken to the police station, where a gave a sample that revealed he had 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

He pleaded guilty to the offences at magistrates’ court on November 29 and the case was sent to crown court for sentencing.

Fergus Maxwell, defending, said: “He is held in high regard. He is a hard working gentleman and he has been through a hard time.”

Mr Maxwell said Simcox was in debt and struggling following the break-down of his marriage, and had turned to alcohol.

But he added the defendant was seeking help for his alcohol problem and had a supportive partner.

Judge Anthony Lowe sentenced Simcox to a 12-month community order with 10 rehabilitation days and a three-month night-time curfew.

“You took what can only be described as a lethal weapon to what you knew was likely to be a confrontational situation,” said Judge Lowe.

Simcox, of Marholm Close, Wolverhampton, was also banned from driving for a year and fined £150.