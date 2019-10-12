Shrewsbury pair guilty of town centre knife robbery

Simon Llewellyn, 40, was convicted of robbing Gary Ryan in the town centre in March.

His accomplice, Luke Pritchard, 20, had already admitted robbing the man and having a bladed article.

Mr Ryan suffered stab wounds and his wallet and phone were both stolen. His ordeal was captured on CCTV, which was played to the jury in the trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Coverage of the case:

The robbery took place on the steps between Castle Street and Raven Meadows on March 25.

Llewellyn could be seen speaking to Pritchard, but claimed in court he was actually telling him to stop what he was doing. He then wrapped two knives in a hat and threw them into the River Severn. The footage also showed two men cycling through Shrewsbury on a bike afterwards.

Llewellyn was also found guilty of two charges of having knives without a good reason, and one of handling stolen goods.

Witnessed

The jury came to their unanimous verdict late on Thursday afternoon. They found Llewellyn not guilty of separate charges of false imprisonment and theft.

The pair will both learn their fate on November 11, when they will be sentenced on all charges.

During the course of the trial, the jury heard from ground maintenance worker Andrew Jenks, who witnessed part of the robbery. He said in a statement to police: “I heard some shouting and saw two men struggling with each other. I saw a knife.

I phoned the police. I told them two men were fighting and that I’d seen a knife.

“I heard one of the men say ‘please don’t stab me’.” After the two attackers left Mr Ryan, he spoke to Mr Jenks before collapsing.

“He said, ‘I’ve been stabbed in the back’, and he fell to the floor,” added Mr Jenks.

Police welcomed the jury's verdict. The Shropshire criminal investigations department said on Twitter: "Successful outcome at Shrewsbury crown court yesterday after trial.

"Defendant found guilty of robbery, possession of a bladed article x 2 in relation to an incident in Shrewsbury town centre in March this year whereby the victim was stabbed.

"Defendant also convicted of handling stolen goods. Co-defendant has already pleaded guilty to the robbery and possession of a bladed article. Both due to be sentenced on November 11. Tackling knife crime in Shropshire."

Earlier in the trial the jury found Pritchard not guilty of both burglary and of an alternative charge of theft on Judge Anthony Lowe's directions due to lack of evidence.

Pritchard, of Copthorne Road, and Llewellyn, of Pulrose Walk, both in Shrewsbury, were remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on November 11.