Jury goes out to consider verdict on man accused of role in Shrewsbury stabbing

The jury in the trial of Simon Llewellyn has gone out to consider verdicts on the six charges he is facing.

Kevin Jones, prosecuting, told Shrewsbury Crown Court that Llewellyn, 40, and his friend Luke Pritchard, 20, took over the flat of a “vulnerable” acquaintance to use it as a drug den.

Mr Jones said Llewellyn locked the man in his own home while he and Pritchard went out to buy crack cocaine. But after leaving the flat on the morning of March 25 this year, Pritchard launched a knife attack on victim Gary Ryan near the steps between Castle Street and Raven Meadows in Shrewsbury, the court was told. Mr Ryan suffered stab wounds and had his wallet and mobile phone taken.

The incident was captured on CCTV which was played to the jury. Llewellyn could be seen speaking to Pritchard – who has admitted robbery and is not on trial – but claimed he was telling him to stop. He then wrapped two knives in a hat and threw them into the River Severn.

In his closing speech Mr Jones said: “He accepts that he picked the knives up and took them away from the scene of a robbery. They had been drinking together, taken drugs together, went into town together, went up to Gary Ryan together, they were together when Mr Ryan was robbed and they left together. They were in it together and Mr Llewellyn knows it.”

He also said Llewellyn, of Pulrose Walk, Shrewsbury, was guilty of the false imprisonment of a vulnerable householder after locking him in the flat, as well as the theft of his keys, phone and a kitchen knife.

The case so far:

Llewellyn also faces charges of handling stolen goods relating to items he allegedly brought into the flat, and possession of the knife in a public place. He denies all charges.

Paul Smith, defending, said in his closing remarks: “That morning Luke Pritchard indicated he was going to commit an offence.

“Mr Llewellyn didn’t say, ‘I’ll come with you’, or ‘I’ve got your back’, he said, ‘don’t do it’. Luke Pritchard did not need any encouragement.

"If Simon Llewellyn wanted to encourage a robbery, why did he remove the knives? He makes the robbery harder to achieve. If it is possible that his account is right, and I suggest that the evidence fits with what he says, then the correct verdict in relation to the robbery is not guilty.”

Mr Smith said Llewellyn should also be cleared of the charges relating to the householder.

The trial continues.