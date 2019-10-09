'Please don't stab me': Victim begged before collapsing in Shrewsbury robbery, court hears

Gary Ryan suffered stab wounds and was robbed of his wallet and mobile phone during the attack, which happened near the steps between Castle Street and Raven Meadows on the morning of March 25 this year.

At the trial of Simon Llewellyn, 40, and Luke Pritchard, 20, evidence was heard from ground maintenance worker Andrew Jenks, who was nearby when Mr Ryan was hurt.

Mr Jenks' statement to the police was read to the jury at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

He said: "I heard some shouting and saw two men struggling with each other. I saw a knife. I told my colleague and we moved away.

"Once I was happy we were far enough away, I phoned the police. I told them two men were fighting and that I'd seen a knife.

'I've been stabbed in the back'

"I heard one of the men say 'please don't stab me'. By this time they were by the bus station."

After the two attackers left Mr Ryan, he spoke to Mr Jenks before collapsing.

"He said 'I've been stabbed in the back,' and he fell to the floor. He was lying on his right side and holding his back."

CCTV footage of the incident was played to the court showing a man with long, unkempt hair holding Mr Ryan in a headlock, while another man with a bald head and wearing a hooded top, was also involved.

Pritchard, of Copthorne Road, Shrewsbury, has already admitted robbery. Llewellyn, of Pulrose Walk, Shrewsbury, denies robbery and having a bladed article with a knifepoint relating to the incident.

The pair are also facing other charges relating to allegedly taking over an acquaintance's flat and using it as a crack den.

Both deny burglary, and Llewellyn denies false imprisonment, and handling stolen goods.