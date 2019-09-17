Next leaves Shrewsbury town centre but others stores move in

The retailer, which had operated from the Pride Hill Shopping Centre, will now be concentrating on its store at Meole Brace Retail Park.

But as one store closes another three will open pop-up shops in the Darwin Shopping Centre in the run-up to Christmas.

Chikpe, which makes and sells handmade soaps, plus toiletries and gifts, opens on Wednesday opposite Costa, the seventh successive Christmas that they have opened a store in the Darwin Centre.

Calendar Club is also returning to the centre at the end of October, opening in a unit next to the Disney Store.

And, on October 1, new store Teresa’s Boutique, a high end ladies’ fashion unit, is set to open opposite JD Sports.

Meanwhile, alternative clothing store Soho is this week relocating from the Darwin Centre to a new unit in the Pride Hill Shopping Centre.