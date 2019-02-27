Man's fingerprints found after string of Bridgnorth burglaries, court told

Kallum Smith, 22, is accused of stealing electronic goods and cash in a series of incidents in the town last July.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that Smith stayed at The Croft Guesthouse, in St Mary’s Street, on July 4 and failed to return his room key. Days a later a new guest reported a camera and an electronic device missing from that room and the matter was reported to police.

Then between July 14 and 17, items were taken from Stoneway Guest House in the town, followed by burglaries at properties in West Castle Street and Listley Court, in High Town, on July 17 and between July 24 and 27 respectively.

Smith, of Garden Villages, Highley, also faces a charge of taking a conveyance without authority, relating to an allegation he took a Citroen without the consent of the owner on July 24.

He is also accused of perverting the course of public justice by asking or threatening a man called Declan Dunne to take the blame for one of the burglaries on July 17.

Mr Kevin Jones, prosecuting barrister, said: “This case is about burglary and blame. The prosecution says this defendant was committing a lot of burglaries then trying to get somebody to take the blame.”

He said during the subsequent police inquiry into the series of crimes Smith’s fingerprints were found on a jewellery box at Stoneway Guest House and on a cola bottle found in a Citroen that he had taken without consent from another property on July 24.

Mr Jones said that when Smith was arrested some of the stolen items were recovered an address, in Highley, and some from a Mazda car.

Giving evidence under oath, Carol Stokes told the jury that she had checked into a room at The Croft while on a visit from Gibraltar and immediately went to visit relatives, who lived in the town. But the next day she discovered that her camera that she used to capture wildlife images and an electronic tablet had vanished.

She said when she reported to the guest house operator, they commented that the previous guest who had stayed in her room had not returned the key.

Smith denies a charge of theft, four charges of burglary, an offence of taking a vehicle without consent and of perverting the course of justice.

The trial continues.