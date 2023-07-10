Telford College accountancy success for Ukrainian duo

Olena and Natalia

Olena Kolesnikova and Natalia Aleksanian enrolled on a level two AAT qualification shortly after arriving in the UK in May last year, having fled the conflict in their homeland.

They are now looking to progress onto a level three course in September after registering merits and distinctions.

Tutor Kirsty Evans said: “I am beyond proud of what they have achieved this year, in what must have been such an emotional time.

“Leaving their homes behind – and some members of their family too – their dedication and perseverance has been unbelievable. They are proof that if you put your mind to it, you really can achieve anything.”

Olena and Natalia both lived near the capital, Kyiv, but met for the first time when they joined the college.

Kirsty said: “They are truly inspirational – not only have they been working towards their AAT qualification, they have also been studying English at Telford College too and supporting each other a lot, particularly with the language barrier.”

The AAT Accounting level two course is aimed at people wishing to learn about accountancy and finance alongside a range of complementary business and employability skills.

Kirsty said: “It enhances employability, and is particularly suitable for people interested in developing transferable business and personal skills alongside their core accountancy skills.”