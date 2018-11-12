Full steam ahead for economic growth in Shropshire

Last year Shropshire Council’s newly-launched Economic Growth Strategy set out ambitious proposals and actions for the next five years.

It looks to maximise Shropshire’s numerous assets, and focuses on making the county a key place to live, work and invest.

One year on from the launch, what has been achieved so far will be celebrated at a business breakfast on November 14 from 7.45am until 10.30am at Shropshire Conference Centre in Shrewsbury.

Peter Nutting and Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council’s cabinet members responsible for economic growth, said: “Since the launch last year, our approach to economic growth has undergone a transformation all of its own. We remain committed to adopting a pro-business attitude and to driving growth and prosperity for Shropshire, while safeguarding the county’s many valuable assets.

“This year we can report on a range of exciting developments, plans and activities that have begun to put the county onto the map regionally, nationally and even internationally.”

Places are limited but to book visit eventbrite.com/e/business-leaders-breakfast-shropshire-exploring-a-county-of-opportunity-tickets-50858214288?ref=estw