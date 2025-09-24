Developers of new Telford supermarket and warehouse 'thrilled' as work gets under way on site

Building works got under way to construct a new Aldi store in Ketley, Telford this month, with a new steel-framed building emerging from the site which was once home to the Shropshire Star's offices and printing works.

Ground works to make the site ready for the new Ketley Point development, which will also feature a 46,000 square foot new logistics warehouse, have been ongoing since last November.

Planning permission for the development was granted in October 2024, with around 50 jobs expected to be created when the store opens, according to documents submitted with the application last year.

Paul Johnson (Contracts Manager), Steve Flavell (Construction Manager), Liz Lowe (Head of Development), James West (Chief Operating Officer) Mike Williams (Site Manager) at Ketley Point, Telford.

Now, Shrewsbury-based builders Morris Property say they're delighted to be able to start work on the new store, which is set to open for business in spring 2026, and breathe new life into the site which closed in 2022.

"We are thrilled to be underway on the Ketley Point development," said Morris Property’s Chief Operating Officer, James West.

"This marks the start of an ambitious project that will bring this much-loved site back to life. Its prime location, within a mile of Junction 6 of the M54 motorway, is reflective of Morris Property’s focus on unlocking sites in central hubs to create sustainable, well-connected commercial space to serve local businesses."

Ongoing development work at Ketley Point business park, the former site of the Shropshire Star.

Designed by architects PHD and Stoas, the two "high-quality" units will be built by Morris Property’s construction team, and will incorporate car parking, provision for electric vehicle (EV) charging and landscaping that complements the surrounding environment.

The Ketley Point development is expected to be completed in several phases over the next 12 months.

A deal which will see supermarket giant Aldi move into the new store was confirmed last month following months of speculation, while no tenants have yet been announced for the logistics warehouse being built on the site.

Paul Johnson, Morris Property’s Contracts Manager added: "As someone who has grown up in this area, it’s especially exciting to be involved in a project that will have such a positive impact.

"It’s a great feeling to be breaking ground on something that will benefit both businesses and residents alike."