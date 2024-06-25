Matthew is making his mark at Balfours

Matthew Doyle has added the MRICS initials to his name, after passing the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, Assessment of professional Competence.

Matthew, who graduated from Harper Adams with honours, previously worked for the National Trust in the Southwest of England.

He joined Balfours in 2021 to be nearer his home city of Lichfield during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Today he is involved with the management of traditional estates and Church of England assets in Staffordshire and Shropshire.

He said: “I enjoy working as part of a team. Each estate has different opportunities and challenges making it hugely satisfying to achieve for our clients.”

Balfours partner Frances said: “We are very proud of Matthew.

"In the last couple of years he has put into practice much theory and ultimately this has stood him in good stead to achieve his APC.”

Matthew, who is a keen runner, will also join eight other members of the Balfours team to take on the Three Peaks Challenge next month, raising funds for MacMillan Cancer support.