CrossFit Telford, owned by Jason and Kirsty Hanlon, has opened at the former Capital Appliance Centre premises in Castle Street, Hadley.

The new venture for the couple, who are both experienced CrossFit instructors, will see the gym offering a number of different membership options.

Jason said: “We started CrossFit in 2017 and, having been to a few different gyms, realised it would be good to open our own.

“We thought it was time to go on our own, so we’ve turned the premises into a CrossFit gym.

“We’ve created a communal space at the front of the building, an area where people can come in, sit down and grab a coffee.

“It’s a community-based gym, so people can bring their children. They can sit and watch in the coffee shop area while their parents work out, while we will also have CrossFit for kids and teens at weekends.

“We’re looking to build a community space where people can do their training, but also have a chat and a coffee with friends and family.”

The premises benefit from extensive car parking. Toby Shaw, who handled the letting of the property for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “The premises occupy a convenient location within half a mile of the A442 Queensway dual carriageway.

“It’s always nice to welcome new businesses, so we wish CrossFit Telford every success, and the gym is another excellent addition to the Hadley area.”