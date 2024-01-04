Telford move creates eight jobs with apprentice roles to follow

Kaboodle – which offers premium home appliance supply and installation services for retailers, manufacturers, house builders and developers across the country – is taking on four new apprentices in 2024.

Its new site, in Stafford Park, is also creating eight new jobs, six of which have already been filled.

The apprenticeships are part of their industry-first Apprenticeship Scheme, which launched in October and runs across their three other sites in Stevenage, Garforth and Highbridge.

Kaboodle Managing Director Matthew Pitt said: “The depot is the result of months of collaboration from Kaboodle employees across our other depots."

Some of the team

"The teamwork has been absolutely phenomenal. Kicking off with a full team of experienced, gas safe qualified appliance installers on day one is a dream start for this new depot and I am extremely proud of everyone involved.”

Ruth Ross CEO of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “Shropshire Chamber is delighted to welcome this new business to Shropshire. Kaboodle will make a fantastic edition to not just the business community on Stafford Park but also the wider Shropshire and West Midlands network. We look forward to supporting them through our wide range of membership activities.”