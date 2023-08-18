Ludlow company announces relocation

Treasure and Son has relocated its Ludlow office to Unit 4, The Business Quarter, Eco Park Road.

Treasure and Son Limited has completed the purchase of Unit 4, The Business Quarter, Eco Park Road.

Gordon Robertson, the company’s managing director, said: “It’s a much more modern building, so it is good for the staff with much more comfortable and economic working conditions.

“We have a joinery shop to move as well and would like to move to a new industrial building somewhere in Ludlow. We’re currently looking for premises and we don’t want to be too far from the Eco Park.”

The company’s new self-contained modern single storey office premises, built to BREEAM environmental standards, extend to 1,450 sq ft.

It provides attractive open plan accommodation, fitted out to a high specification, with a separate boardroom and kitchenette.

The site also includes on-site parking for six vehicles.

Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “The property occupies a convenient location on the popular Eco Park close to the main A49.

“There continues to be a very strong demand for well-appointed properties in Ludlow and we are delighted to have completed the sale of Unit 4 to Treasure and Son.