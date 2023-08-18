Ludlow company announces relocation

Treasure and Son Limited has completed the purchase of Unit 4, The Business Quarter, Eco Park Road.
Gordon Robertson, the company’s managing director, said: “It’s a much more modern building, so it is good for the staff with much more comfortable and economic working conditions.
“We have a joinery shop to move as well and would like to move to a new industrial building somewhere in Ludlow. We’re currently looking for premises and we don’t want to be too far from the Eco Park.”
The company’s new self-contained modern single storey office premises, built to BREEAM environmental standards, extend to 1,450 sq ft.
It provides attractive open plan accommodation, fitted out to a high specification, with a separate boardroom and kitchenette.
The site also includes on-site parking for six vehicles.
Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “The property occupies a convenient location on the popular Eco Park close to the main A49.
“There continues to be a very strong demand for well-appointed properties in Ludlow and we are delighted to have completed the sale of Unit 4 to Treasure and Son.
“We wish the company well in their new office premises.”