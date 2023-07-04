Point1 celebrate a perfect ten and the future looks bright

A family-run company which designs, manufactures, supplies, and installs structural insulated panel systems (SIPs) and timber-based technology in homes is celebrating its tenth anniversary.

The team at Point1 Building Systems in Shrewsbury
Garry Dyke, director of Point1 Building Systems, based in Shrewsbury, said: “This ten-year journey has taken me from starting off the business in a boxroom in my family home to now having two manufacturing facilities and a number of directly employed staff.

"And we are now producing virtually all of the components for our building system in house.

“The journey has been an awful lot of hard work but rewarding.

"It has culminated in year ten, which ended in June, being the biggest year in terms of turnover since we started.

"We have exceeded all targets we set ourselves and we enter our 11th year with more than half a year orders placed in front of us already.”

