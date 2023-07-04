The team at Point1 Building Systems in Shrewsbury

Garry Dyke, director of Point1 Building Systems, based in Shrewsbury, said: “This ten-year journey has taken me from starting off the business in a boxroom in my family home to now having two manufacturing facilities and a number of directly employed staff.

"And we are now producing virtually all of the components for our building system in house.

“The journey has been an awful lot of hard work but rewarding.

"It has culminated in year ten, which ended in June, being the biggest year in terms of turnover since we started.