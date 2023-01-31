Notification Settings

Wellington pub gets five-star hygiene rating

By Matthew PanterWellingtonFood and DrinkPublished: Last Updated:

A Shropshire pub has gained the top rating for its levels of hygiene.

A Wetherspoons real ale line up

The William Withering, in New Street, Wellington was awarded a five-star rating by Telford & Wrekin Council inspectors.

It was part of the Scores on the Doors, which aims to highlight hygiene standards in pubs, restaurants, takeaways and clubs across the borough.

Inspectors judge outlets on how hygienic and well-managed the food preparation at the premises is, and each business is benchmarked against the same criteria, namely hygiene, structural and confidence in management.

The pub’s manager, Helen Fielding, said: “We are delighted that we have gained the top rating and I’m sure our customers will welcome the news too.

“Standards of hygiene at the pub are of paramount importance. All of the staff work hard to ensure that the pub offers its customers the highest levels of hygiene at all time and we are delighted that our efforts have been recognised with the five-star rating.”

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

