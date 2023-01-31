Wellington pub gets five-star hygiene rating

A Wetherspoons real ale line up

The William Withering, in New Street, Wellington was awarded a five-star rating by Telford & Wrekin Council inspectors.

It was part of the Scores on the Doors, which aims to highlight hygiene standards in pubs, restaurants, takeaways and clubs across the borough.

Inspectors judge outlets on how hygienic and well-managed the food preparation at the premises is, and each business is benchmarked against the same criteria, namely hygiene, structural and confidence in management.

The pub’s manager, Helen Fielding, said: “We are delighted that we have gained the top rating and I’m sure our customers will welcome the news too.