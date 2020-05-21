Whitchurch's new Aldi store to open after coronavirus postponement

The Aldi store in Whitchurch was due to open on April 2, but it had to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak and social distancing rules.

The store on Wrexham Road is now set to open June 4, at 8am, bringing 15 job opportunities to the area.

Store Manager, Hayley Rogerson, said: "We’re looking forward to opening the new Aldi store here in Whitchurch and giving the local community access to the everyday essentials they need during this challenging time.

"It will be lovely to welcome local customers in to store to introduce them to Aldi’s everyday amazing products."

More Covid-19 coverage:

The new store will offer fresh produce and Aldi's 'Specially Selected' range, as well as the popular 'Specialbuys' available in the middle aisle every Thursday and Sunday.

Additionally, the new Aldi store is calling on local charities and food banks in Whitchurch to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to five days a week. Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email aldi@neighbourly.com.

The new store will be open Monday-Saturday 8am-10pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.