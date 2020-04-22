Furloughed Laura Ashley workers volunteer to make scrubs for NHS

Machinists are being brought back to Laura Ashley’s Texplan factory in Newtown to start producing 3,000 sets of scrubs a week.

They will be used to help front line health workers in the battle against coronavirus.

Administrators PricewaterhouseCoooper (PwC) said that 41 members of staff have volunteered to come back to work to fulfill the orders.

An agreement was made with Alexandra workwear to make the scrubs alongside any other essential products for the NHS.

The firm went into administration in March, and talks have been ongoing to try and find a way to keep the factories working and minimise job losses in Mid-Wales.

Katharine Poulter, Laura Ashley’s chief executive said: “I’ve been in talks with the Welsh Government sharing with them my radical turnaround plans for a new restructured and profitable Laura Ashley Group.

“During my conversations with the Welsh Government, the urgent need for more NHS clothing and outerwear came to light and our teams jumped at the opportunity to lend their skilled hands.

“It fills me with enormous pride that, against a backdrop of such personal uncertainty, so many are willing to return to help our incredible NHS front line workers who are caring for so many.”

Linda Andrew, a Laura Ashley supervisor, has been part of the Texplan team in Newtown since 1987, just after the plant was opened by Diana, Princess of Wales.

“My boss explained they’d hatched a plan to sew scrubs and cubicle curtains for the NHS, so of course I said yes,: said Linda, who was on furlough when she was told of the development.

“I don’t have the skills to physically help out in a hospital, but this is something I can do.

“We’ve experience of making beautiful handmade curtains for Laura Ashley, but it has been a while since we made garments here in Wales.

“But we’re an adaptable bunch so I’m confident we’ll be able to turn our hand to sewing scrubs.

“I’m keen to get back to work to help make a difference too.”

PwC partner and joint Laura Ashley administrator, Rob Lewis, said: “It’s testament to the resilience and the will of the staff members in these difficult times that they are putting others first and lead this vital work.

“We are very grateful to them for volunteering and for their future efforts.

“I’m delighted that our conversations with the Welsh Assembly have led to the signing of a contract with Alexandra Workwear, who are a supplier to the NHS in Wales.”

He added that the items would be made on a not-for-profit basis.