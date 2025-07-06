Petition for skateboard and pump track facility in Oswestry to be heard by council

Wasteland next to Oswestry Leisure Centre has been highlighted as the perfect place to have the facility, with the town council saying it can fund it using money from the sale of the old Smithfield site more than a decade ago.

But despite planning permission being approved for the track as part the new leisure centre proposal back in 2008, the land remains empty.

To try and get things moving, Olly Rose, former Oswestry town councillor, and Theo Merchant, who works at Mule bike shop in Salop Road, launched a petition late last year to show Shropshire Council the feeling of strength.

It reached 423 signatures, meaning that it will be heard by the Economy and Environment Overview and Scrutiny Committee on Thursday (July 10).

“Amenities like this are common in many much smaller settlements around Oswestry and the town council has the benefit of a capital receipt to fund the construction costs,” reads a statement in support of the petition.

Theodore Merchant and Olly Rose, who launched the petition to bring a skateboard/pump track facility to Oswestry. Picture supplied by Olly Rose

“Young people deserve to enjoy proper exercise facilities in our town and their lack increases the risks to them, and other residents, from anti-social riding and skating in public places.

“Being next to the leisure centre, and adjacent to the urban extension area, this site is ideally located. Indeed, planning permission for this type of use was given in 2008 and amended in 2012. Sixteen years later many young people have now missed out.

“Oswestry Town Council has prioritised this and has the money to build it, Shropshire Council has the land, it’s time for the two authorities to work together. Our young people deserve it.”

The issue was discussed by Oswestry Town Council in February where Robert Macey, then portfolio holder for culture and digital at Shropshire, was invited to the meeting.

“English Heritage is very keen for the town council’s idea of trying to have a pump track, because this will hopefully bring all of the bikers away from the hill fort and into a more controlled environment,” said Councillor Jay Moore.

Mr Macey said that finances were tight, but the then Conservative-run administration “certainly won’t turn down funding partners”.