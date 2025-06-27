Shrewsbury to host weekend of rural-themed films and a cheese competition - what you need to know

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Young Farmers and Shropshire Independent Cinema gathered at Shrewsbury Auction Centre earlier this week to launch The Big Cheese Off.

Taking place from July 11 to 13, this weekend is a highlight of Films for Farmers at The Rural Remix.

Films for Farmers is the first cinema initiative for farmers in the UK, offering a free ticket for a “farmer’s friend” at one of three Shropshire cinemas, as a way of addressing social isolation.

Old Market Hall projectionists with the Young Farmers and Shropshire Rural Support. Photo: Joe Nobile

“Shropshire Independent Cinema is about community,” said Wem Cinema curator Rose Horner, herself a farmer’s daughter. “I know how isolating life can be for farmers.”

At the launch, The Rural Remix tractor set off from Ludlow Picture House to Shrewsbury’s livestock auction centre, carrying award-winning, local Appleby cheeses.

It was met by Mike Wilde and Chris Hine, the projectionists from Old Market Hall cinema in Shrewsbury, who hand-delivered the cheese for tasting by Shropshire Young Farmers, including Chair Millie Preece.

Ms. Preece is judging The Big Cheese-Off at Wem Cinema at Wem Town Hall on July 12, a Shropshire v. France free tasting competition set around the cinema’s screening of the French farming drama, Holy Cow.

“As a cheese-maker myself, I’m very excited to be judging the Big Cheese Off,” said Millie Preece.

The Big Cheese Off at Wem Cinema. Photo: Joe Nobile

“I like a cheese with a good depth of flavour and a lasting taste in the mouth. I think my own St Bartie’s would give any French Brie a run for their money!”

Louise Courvoisier’s Holy Cow won Best First Film at this year’s César awards for its frank coming-of-age tale of a young farmer who suddenly inherits a farm.

“Inheriting a farm today is a huge worry for my generation,” said Ms. Preece. “The pressure of dealing with the weather, uncertainty, fluid markets and rising costs is daunting. But there are so many elements of farming life that give you the drive to try and make it work.”