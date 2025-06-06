'Rarely, if ever, has such well-bred and reared group been offered in an auction' - Pedigree herd brings in the crowds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The sale of Lilleshall Pedigree Holsteins last Friday (May 30) was conducted by Halls Auctioneers on behalf of S. M. Gilman and Partners, Abbey Farm, Lilleshall, and saw prices peak at 5,000 guineas.

The herd at the market

The herd had been lovingly assembled over 25 years, Philip Gilman having a real love for red and white cows, which commanded the sale’s highest prices.

“It was a truly magnificent sale,” said Mr Dymond. “The youngstock at the sale were simply incredible and rarely, if ever, has such well-bred and reared group been offered in an auction. The ringside remained busy right to the end of the sale.”

Buying was fierce

Dairy equipment on offer was also keenly contested. Top prices were £10,200 for 2011 Lely Robots, £6,500 for a 12,000 litre bulk tank, £4,000 for a 2011 Lely Juno and £2,000 each for Lely Plate Coolers £2800 and a Fullwood Icebank.

Underlining Shrewsbury Auction Centre’s credentials for selling dairy herds whilst also ensuring cow welfare, auctioneers Halls invested in a 14-stall milking parlour and changed their penning methods in 2023.

“Cow health and happiness is of paramount importance to us, as we know we only get one chance to sell a herd for the owner,” explained Mr Dymond. “The Lilleshall herd was robot milked and therefore the cattle were milked on arrival at the auction and again immediately post sale. Milking was concluded 30 minutes before the last youngstock were sold. We are proud to say that our protocols worked perfectly.”

S. M. Gilman and Partners thanked everyone involved in the successful sale, including family and friends. They also said they were “incredibly grateful” to past and present farm workers for their hard work, commitment and care.

“To all the buyers, we sincerely wish you all the best with your new cows,” they added. “It means a lot to us to see them go to good homes where they will continue to be valued and well cared for.

“We would also like to thank Halls for their professionalism and support in handling the sale.”