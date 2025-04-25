Young farmers tractor run to plough through South Shropshire for Teenage Cancer Trust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cleobury Mortimer Young Farmers Club charity tractor run takes place on Sunday.

The group is raising money for The Hub in Cleobury and The Teenage Cancer Trust.

The tractors are due to set off from Mawley Town Farm in the town at around 10.30am.

The tractors will then set off along the route passing through Cleobury high street before finishing off at Farlow and Oreton Village hall.

A spokesperson for the group said it costs £15 for any tractors wishing to join, which includes a bacon bap for the driver.

"If you don’t have a tractor but want to do your bit, please speak to our top table or one of our members to arrange a donation or alternatively, spot us on the day to give a cash donation," the group said. "Any donations will be greatly appreciated and we hope to see you all there as well as raising a good amount for two amazing charities."

More details are available at the Cleobury Mortimer Young Farmers Club Facebook page.