Powys County Council pays tribute to Armed Forces ahead of national celebration

This year’s Armed Forces Day holds special significance, coinciding with the 80th anniversaries of Victory in Europe (VE) Day and Victory over Japan (VJ) Day – milestones that remind people of the enduring legacy and sacrifice of our Armed Forces.

Armed Forces Day is an opportunity for communities across the UK to come together in support of the men and women who serve, past and present. It also marks the culmination of a week of celebrations, beginning on Monday 23 June, when the public show their support and appreciation for the Armed Forces community.

Cllr Dorrance, who also serves as Powys County Council’s Armed Forces Champion and chairs the Armed Forces Covenant Regional Partnership Powys, said: “Armed Forces Day is a moment to reflect on the dedication and bravery of our Armed Forces. I want to express my sincere gratitude to all those who serve and have served in uniform.

“I am immensely proud of our servicemen and servicewomen – their commitment represents the highest form of public service.

“Whether defending our nation or supporting our allies abroad, their professionalism and courage are unwavering.

“I encourage residents to take part in local events, fly the flag, and show their appreciation – whether by attending a parade, sharing messages of support on social media, or simply thanking a veteran or service member in your community. Every gesture counts.”