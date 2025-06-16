World's most-famous steam locomotive 'The Flying Scotsman' to haul first train along repaired section of SVR track

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Work is well underway to repair the serious embankment failure that occurred at a bridge between Bridgnorth and Hampton Loade along the 16.5-mile Severn Valley Railway (SVR) in January.

While 12 miles of the heritage railway line remains open, the part of the track has been unpassable for months and the SVR has been unable to operate services to and from Bridgnorth.

An aerial view of the site, with construction works well underway. Photo: SVR/Gary Essex

The heritage railway has reported "significant process" on repairing the site. And, in an exciting announcement by the SVR, it has been revealed that The Flying Scotsman will haul the first passenger train along the full length of the 16-mile Severn Valley Railway line when it reopens next month.

On Friday, July 25, The Flying Scotsman - that is regarded as the world's most-famous steam locomotive - will head up the first service of the day from Kidderminster, crossing the repaired section of the embankment at Mor Brook bridge, and arriving to a triumphant and long-awaited welcome at Bridgnorth station.

The Flying Scotsman

The steam train will haul three return trips on the day alongside on Saturday, July 26 and Sunday, July 27, as part of the SVR’s Swingin’ Sixties event that celebrates the 60th anniversary of the line in preservation.

Jonathan 'Gus' Dunster, the SVR’s managing director said: "What a coup this is! Opportunities to travel behind this iconic loco on a heritage line are rare. It is incredibly exciting to have the best-known locomotive in the world at the head of our first full-line service this season.

"We are very grateful to the National Railway Museum for agreeing to this visit, and to Northern Steam Operations Limited and DB Cargo for their assistance too.

A landslip has left part of the track unpassable for months

"We’ll be pairing ‘Flying Scotsman with the SVR’s set of Gresley teak carriages, to make sure we celebrate both the SVR’s 60th anniversary and the reuniting of our full line in the most stunning way possible."

The Flying Scotsman last visited the SVR in 2016 during its first year back in service after restoration.

Craig Bentley, director of the National Railway Museum, added: "We are delighted to be able to make this visit from the world's most famous steam locomotive possible, and to help Severn Valley Railway mark an important moment in its recovery.

"The National Railway Museum is keen to support heritage railways like the SVR in this, the 200th anniversary of the railways, and their determination to reach this milestone is truly inspiring."

Flying Scotsman will haul the first train along the section of repaired track

Tickets for a return trip behind The Flying Scotsman are priced at £45 and must be pre-booked. They will be on sale from 10am on Wednesday, June 18. Tickets booked for the Saturday and Sunday also allow unlimited travel on all other Swingin’ Sixties services for the rest of the day.

Alongside The Flying Scotsman making an appearance at the Swingin’ Sixties event, there will be three other steam-hauled trains including one double-header and a heritage diesel-hauled service.

The event will also feature live music at Kidderminster and Highley, displays of classic vehicles at Kidderminster, Highley and Bridgnorth, and a Ferris wheel at The Engine House Visitor Centre, Highley.