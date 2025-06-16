'This is what community looks like' - Junior football festival draws thousands and helps youngsters dream big

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Held earlier this month, Spartansfest is described as "one of the West Midlands’ most anticipated community sports events".

Held on June 7-8 at Bridgnorth Rugby Club, the event drew over 3,000 attendees, with more than 80 youth teams travelling from across the region to take part.

Organised entirely by volunteers from Bridgnorth Spartans Football Club, Spartansfest saw children aged from six to 12 take to the pitch, representing clubs from across Shropshire, the West Midlands and beyond.

The event was also attended by several special guests, who came to lend their support.

Bec Thomas, goalkeeper for Wolverhampton Wanderers Women, spent time chatting with young players, signing autographs, and cheering on matches.

“It’s events like this that really matter,” she said. “They give young girls and boys the chance to dream big, play hard, and make lasting memories.”

Also in attendance was Bridgnorth mayor David Cooper, who praised the event’s organisation and impact.

“This is the kind of initiative that puts Bridgnorth on the map — not just for sport, but for community spirit. The sheer number of people involved, from players and parents to local businesses, is a testament to what Bridgnorth Spartans stand for," he said.

Players at SpartansFest. Photo: David Cooper

Behind the scenes, a team of 180 volunteers — including coaches, referees, marshals, car park stewards, first aiders, and refreshment staff — gave up their weekend to ensure the event ran smoothly.

The event was also underpinned by the support of 20 local businesses, many of which sponsored pitches, donated prizes, or helped fund essential tournament costs such as referees, equipment, and pitch hire.

SpartansFest. Photo: David Cooper

Martyn Donnelly, director of Bridgnorth Windows and a parent of two Spartans players, said: “Supporting Spartansfest was an easy decision for us. As a business, it makes sense to support something so visible and positive. As a parent, it means even more — seeing your children thrive in a safe, well-organised, inclusive environment: this is what community looks like.”

SpartansFest. Photo: David Cooper

While the games and goals provided the main attraction, Spartansfest was just as lively off the pitch. Bouncy castles, stalls, a raffle, food vendors, and face painting made it a genuine family event.

SpartansFest. Photo: David Cooper

Kelly Woodcock, co-chair of Bridgnorth Spartans, reflected on the club’s journey: “This was our second Spartansfest, and we’re so proud of how far it’s come. What began as a small tournament is now a vital part of the local sporting landscape. The feedback this year was overwhelming — visiting teams told us it was the best-run tournament they’d ever been to.”

SpartansFest. Photo: John Adams

Organisers say that though Spartansfest will be taking a break next year, Bridgnorth Spartans are far from slowing down.

SpartansFest. Photo: David Cooper

The club is already gearing up for its next big community event — a Race Night on August 8, hosted at Bridgnorth Rugby Club. Open to the public and promising an evening of fun, laughter, and friendly horseplay, the event is a great chance for residents to support grassroots sport in a more relaxed setting. Just turn up on the night — everyone’s welcome.