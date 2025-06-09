'It was relentless, it wouldn't stop!' - Buzzard leaves Shropshire runner bloodied and bruised after attack in countryside

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Tomos Ryan was out running on Poynton Road near Shawbury when he was charged four times by what he believes was a buzzard.

The attack left the 35-year-old with cuts to his head and ear and in need of first aid.

He said: “I experienced an extremely rare wildlife incident - a buzzard attack.

“Given how unusual this appears to be, I thought it worth reporting, potentially as a warning to other runners.

“It was a buzzard, 100 per cent. I’ve got friends who have been running down there. They’ve not been attacked but they’ve been chased.

“I stopped to stretch and then started running again but felt something hit me in the back of the head.

“I thought it was a pigeon or something at first, but when I looked up I saw it was a buzzard.

“I started to run and it circled back around and swooped again. I managed to bat it away.”

Tomos Ryan was left covered in blood after the bird's attack

The incident happened on Saturday (June 7) at around 12pm along a wooded lane section of the road. Tomos said he had to run about half a kilometre before the bird left him alone.

The aerospace engineer who, ironically, has an eagle tattoo across his chest, had to go to hospital to get a tetanus jab.

“The buzzard swooped at me four times, striking my head several times and hard enough to cut my head and ear open .

“I’ve since learned that injuries from buzzard attacks are virtually unheard of in the UK. Most experts describe them as timid birds that avoid humans.

“This bird, however, was persistently aggressive, suggesting it may have been protecting a nearby nest hidden in the trees.

“It was pretty relentless, it wouldn’t stop.”

Tomos is on the mend now, but wants others who walk and run in the area to be aware of the potential danger.

“The attack was severe enough that I needed first aid, and I’m now keen to raise awareness so others in the area can stay alert.

“If that happened to an elderly person or a child it could have been different.”