'Bigger and better': Market Drayton Carnival 2025 plans unveiled as organisers submit these requests to the council

Preparations for the popular event on July 19 are well underway as organisers have submitted a series of requests to Market Drayton Town Council.

Civic leaders will come together for a meeting of the Services and Facilities Committee this Thursday (May 29) to consider the requests.

They include a request to utilise the Town Park for the carnival and the town council's premises licence for entertainment on the day.

A letter to the authority said there will be a "couple of additions and changes" to this year's event with organisers saying "we hope that it will be bigger and better than last year".

What can we expect to see at Market Drayton Carnival 2025?

Plans include a street market between 9am and 5pm with a variety of stalls and food vendors.

The carnival is seeking permission to use the Buttercross area, Library Square and Arlon Square for stalls and entertainment, and organisers have outlined ambitions to have a stage installed next to the library.

The children's area is set to be held at the Town Park with the carnival set to see the return of some popular attractions.

What about the parade?

Organisers said the parade is planned to begin at 12pm and will take around an hour to complete. The start and finish location of the parade is yet to be finalised.

In a letter to the town council, organisers said: "The children’s area will be at the town park, we have secured the inflatables again this year, an alpaca experience, balloon modeller and hopefully the Punch and Judy show.

"We will have a stage again and will have singers, dance troupes and other entertainment. There will also be some food vendors in this area.

"Stokes Fun Fair will also be returning at Queen Street car park.

"The parade will commence at 12pm which we anticipate will take an hour to complete. We are trying to secure the start and finish location, as soon as this has been finalised we will be able to advise on the route."

Town councillors will consider requests from Market Drayton Carnival at a meeting on Thursday. The letter and agenda for the meeting can be found on Market Drayton Town Council's website.