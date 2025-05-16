'Smoke and flames were coming through the windows' - Devastating blaze destroys Market Drayton bungalow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received multiple calls reporting a house fire off the A41 near Shakeford, near Market Drayton, at around 6.35pm on Thursday (May 15).

Crews were mobilised to the scene from Hodnet, Market Drayton, Newport and Prees fire stations.

Photo: Market Drayton fire station

Fire crews from Market Drayton reported seeing "a large column of black smoke rising from the areas".

A spokesperson from the fire station said the team was confronted with a "fully developed severe fire" involving a detached bungalow and "smoke and flames were issuing through windows and the roof of the property".

Fortunately, the elderly male resident was found to have escaped the blaze and was being cared for by neighbours.

Due to the proximity of the blaze to the A41, the road was closed in both directions while the fire was brought under control.

Photo: Market Drayton fire station

Photo: Market Drayton fire station

Incoming power cables to the property were also brought down to ensure the safety of the crews and an urgent request was made for the attendance of the national grid to isolate the power supply.

A spokesperson from Market Drayton's fire station added: "Multiple teams were used to bring the fire under control. All the crews worked extremely hard in challenging conditions.

"Despite the best efforts of all the attending crews a considerable amount of damage has been caused to property by fire, heat and smoke.

"We are pleased to report that the elderly male occupier was given a precautionary check-up by paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service, and was discharged on scene having sustained no major injuries.

Photo: Market Drayton fire station

Photo: Market Drayton fire station

"The cause of the fire was confirmed to be a chip pan fire, which spread rapidly to involve the kitchen and other parts of the property."

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Officers were called to a property fire just off the A41 near Shakeford at around 6.50pm yesterday (Thursday, May 15) by Shropshire Fire and Rescue to assist with traffic management.”

The fire crews remained on scene until around 10pm, and returned to the home twice overnight to ensure no hot spots remained.