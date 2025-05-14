Firefighters rush to tackle fire in woodland in Shifnal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident off Newport Road, Shifnal, at 8.11pm yesterday (Tuesday, May 13).

One fire engine was dispatched from Telford Central’s station.

Firefighters rushed to an open fire in Shifnal last night. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA

Upon arrival, the firefighters found the incident involved around 100sq metres of woodland and undergrowth alight.

They used beaters and a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire and the incident was under control by 8.25pm.