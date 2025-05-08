New chair of NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care Board appointed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ian Green OBE, currently chair of the Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust, has been appointed chair of the NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care Board.

He has been the chair of the Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust since February 2023 and held non-executive director posts within the NHS over the past 15 years, including non-executive director of the South Central Ambulance Service Trust Board.

Reflecting on his appointment, Mr Green said: “I am very much looking forward to working with partners across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin in continuing the improvement in health care across the system and in playing my part in that transformation.

“Over the past couple of years, I’ve had the pleasure of witnessing some great achievements at Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust, whilst in post as chair, with our maternity services rated as good by the CQC and some of the best staff survey results in the country.

“Whatever life may throw at them in the coming months, I am sure the team at Salisbury will continue to work tirelessly with partners to provide compassionate care to the population they serve, and I will be forever grateful for the time I spent with them.”

Ian Green has been appointed chair of NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care Board. Photo: NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin

Simon Whitehouse, chief executive of NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “Ian brings with him a breadth of experience and knowledge which I know will benefit our organisation, the wider health and care system and ultimately the population we serve.

“I look forward to welcoming him to Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

“On behalf of the board, I want to take this opportunity to thank Roger Dunshea, as our acting chair, for his support over recent months whilst we have been working through the recruitment process for the permanent role.”

The exact date for when Mr Green will join NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin is yet to be finalised.