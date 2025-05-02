Shropshire and Telford NHS body’s ‘real terms’ deficit hit £115m, meeting told

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The commissioning arm of the health service in the county is under pressure from the Government along with other parts of the NHS to get spending under control.

Dave Bennett, NHS STW Associate Non-Executive Director, & interim Chair of the Finance Committee, told a board meeting on Wednesday (April 30) that the system had been supported by a £90 million Government support package, and ‘other allocations’ of £13million.

Mr Bennett told the board that the help it received allowed it to post a £12million deficit.

He said this was “better than forecast.”

But he added: “In real terms our financial year outturn was a £115million deficit.”

This means, Mr Bennett added, that the 2025-26 financial year starts with NHS STW having an “underlying deficit” of £111million.

“It is going to be challenging,” he added.

The local health service has an operational plan for the year but Mr Bennett told the meeting in Wellington that this too would be “a very challenging plan and requires a lot of focus.”

NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, in common with other integrated care boards, is waiting to hear from Government what their future is going to be.

Roger Dunshea, Acting Chair and Non-Executive Director, said they were expecting “further guidance” soon and into May.